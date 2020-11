Or Copy this URL to Share

BLUFFTON — Lewis C. "Lew" Hubble, 74, died Nov. 6, 2020 at Bluffton Regional Medical Center. Services Thursday at 10:30 a.m. Goodwin-Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel, Bluffton. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. and Thursday one hour prior to the services.



