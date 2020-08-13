LIMA — Lewis A. Cullen Jr., 84, passed away at 6:34 p.m. on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at The Springs of Lima.

Lewis was born on December 27, 1935, in Lima, Ohio, to the late Lewis A. Sr. and Viola (Sullivan) Cullen. On October 16, 1953, he married Betty J. (Stumbaugh) Cullen, who preceded him in death on March 1, 2018.

Lewis served in the Army National Guard from 1955-1956. He retired from Ford Motor Co. after 47 years as a machine operator.

He is survived by his son, David Cullen of Van Wert; three grandsons; one granddaughter; and ten great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Virginia Woods and sister-in-law, Janice Bigelow. He was preceded in death by his wife Betty; his parents; daughter, Debra Jean Cullen and sister, Karen Perrine.

There will be a graveside service at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 15, at the Salem Mennonite Cemetery in Elida, Ohio. Pastor Gary Hohman will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Children's Hospital, 3229 Burnet Ave. #3018, Cincinnati, OH 45229

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com .