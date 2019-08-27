ARLINGTON — Lewis J. Frysinger, 88, of Arlington and formerly of North Baltimore, passed away at 9:45 a.m., Monday, August 26, 2019, at Arlington Good Samaritan Nursing Home, Arlington. He was born on December 27, 1930, in Lima, OH to the late Lewis F. and Marjorie I. (Wirick) Frysinger. He married Rita Stebleton on December 22, 1951, and she preceded him in death on March 21, 2013.

Lewis is survived by his sons: Randy L. (Kathy) Frysinger of Alvada, OH, Daryl L. (Jodi) Frysinger of Forest and Timothy A. (Carol) Frysinger of Vanlue; his brother, Warren "Bill" Iiames of Lima, OH; his sister, Stella Frysinger of Long Beach, CA; 10 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his brothers: Eugene F. Frysinger and Floyd Iiames; and his sister, Roxana Rice.

Lewis was a retired cookie salesman. He also had worked as an ice block salesman and bread salesman throughout his life. He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran (1950-1954) having served our country in the Korean War. Lewis was a member of St. James United Methodist Church, North Baltimore and the North Baltimore American Legion Post 539. He was a die hard Cleveland Browns fan.

All services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore. The family would like to send a heart felt thank you to the staff at the Good Samaritan Nursing Home in Arlington for all of the care they gave to Lewis.

Memorial contributions may be made to the . Online condolences may be expressed at www.coldrencrates.com.