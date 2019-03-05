DELPHOS — Lewis G. Place, 77 of Delphos passed away at 2:30 a.m. on Monday, March 4, 2019, at The Meadows of Delphos. He was born on August 29, 1941, to the late George and Helen Place in Melrose, Ohio. On July 30, 1966, he married Paulette Birkemeier who survives in Delphos.

Lewis is also survived by his children, Angie (Ray) Bonifas, Dan Place, Kevin (Kim) Place, and Shawn Place all of Delphos; seven grandchildren; Kasey, Cheyanne and Hunter Bonifas, Wyatt and Dalton Place, Chelsey Bishop and Jay Siefker; brothers Bill Place of Wapak, and Duane (Pam) Place of Maumee; sisters Carol (George) Mox of Delphos, and Linda (Dan) Klausing of Oviedo, FL.

Lewis was also preceded in death by an infant son, Andrew Place.

Lewis was a 1959 graduate of Delphos Jefferson High School. He worked at Horine Lumber and BLH, and then was employed for 34 years by American Electric Power as a lineman and then supervisor, retiring in 2000. Lewis was active in the Van Wert Chamber of Commerce and Rotary Club, and served on the Delphos Board of Senior Citizens for several years. He enjoyed golfing and being outdoors following retirement; in his earlier days he loved boating, fishing, and hunting. He was an avid member of the NRA and always appreciated nature and wildlife. He was a member of the Hudson-Essex Terraplane Club, and as a young boy helped his father work on and race Hudsons.

Lewis will be most remembered for being an honest, loyal, hardworking man who instilled good values to his family. He loved nothing more than being with his grandchildren and supporting their many events and activities.

Lewis was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church, where a funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 8. Burial will be in Walnut Grove Cemetery at a later date.

Visitation will take place at Weber Funeral Home, Delphos on Thursday, March 7 from 2pm-8pm., with a Parish Wake beginning at 7:45 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to a . Online condolences may be shared at www.weberfh.net.