LIMA — Mrs. Lila Mae Foster was called home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Shawnee Manor Nursing Home, where she passed away peacefully.

She was born May 2, 1922 in Leighton, Colbert County, Alabama to the late Jessie and Earnestine (Ricks) Smith. She was the youngest daughter of 14 siblings. On March 7, 1959 she married the late James Foster who preceded her in death. Lila had one daughter, Bobbi Smith who passed away at an early age.

As a young girl Lila accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior. When she lived in Lima she was a charter member of the Philippian Missionary Baptist Church. She was one of the first women to ever work at the Ohio Steel Foundry. She also worked as a Day Care Assistant at Foster Grandparents Day Care. During her long life in Cleveland she was a member of New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church for over 50 years where're she served faithfully in many capacities. As a youth she was educated in the Colbert County School system where she excelled in reading, writing and arithmetic.

When Lila lived in Lima as a young lady she was an avid softball player in the women's league. Her softball team traveled throughout Ohio and played major teams in the state. She was also a lifelong fan of the Cleveland Indians.

Lila loved her family dearly and supported them at all cost. She wrote letters all the time to all her family and friends. She kept many picture albums of all her kin folks and friends from the time when they were babies to adults. Those were found memories when you visited her house. She really enjoyed going to the Smith family reunions that were named after her father and mother, Jessie and Earnestine Ricks Smith. Lila was sort of a family historian where as she could recite most family matters since she lived to be a ripe old age until her health began to fail her.

She leaves to cherish her precious memories a special niece whom she grew up with, Louise Phillips. Her caregiver, James L. Smith (Mary), a special Goddaughter; Monica Hogans (Douglas) of Tampa Bay, Florida. A host of nieces and nephews too numerous to mention. She also leaves behind many grand and great grandchildren in the Cleveland area.

She was preceded in death by 8 brothers; Jessie Smith, Arthur Smith, Ben Smith, Cooper Smith, Sr., Willie Smith Sr., Nathan Smith, Robert Smith and Earnest "Pete" Smith. 5 sisters; Arbe Maddings, Rosie Smith, Mariah Horrison, Emma May and Evelyn Parks.

Home going services will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 12:00 noon at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc. with Elder Ronald Fails, officiating. Interment: Woodlawn Cemetery

Visitation/Wake services will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. until time of services also at the Funeral Home.

In view of the Global Pandemic, we at Jones-Clark Funeral Home ask that you be cautious and observe all restrictions issued by the government. Please be mindful.

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

