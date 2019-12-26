SPENCERVILLE — Lila L. Place, 85, of Celina and formerly of Spencerville, passed away peacefully at 11:05 AM Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at The Gardens of Celina, with her husband at her side.

She was born July 7, 1934 in Spencerville, a daughter of the late William Lewis and Mary Ellen Heil Barnett. On June 20, 1980 she married David Jan Place, who survives in Celina.

Also surviving are three children; Rhonda L. (Dennis) Truesdale of Spencerville; Dawn L. Perrin of Van Wert and Kim L. (Jeff) Roberts of Columbus and her step-son Christopher C. (Kara) Place of Lima; nine grandchildren and one step grandchild; sixteen great grandchildren and her siblings; Ruth I. Kurtz of Delphos, Donna J. Grant of Spencerville and Linda S. (Sam) Limbert of Sidney.

Preceding her in death are her sons, Paul S. Knepper and infant twins David and Dwain Knepper; her sister; Ireta B. (Lowell) Short and brother William "Bill Barnett and brother-in-law Larry Kurtz.

Lila had attended the Spencerville Schools and was a long time member of the Spencerville Baptist Church. She was also a member of the Spencerville and American Legion Auxiliaries.

She had formerly worked at the Top Hat Market, Roselawn Manor and Ohio Decorative Products, all of Spencerville and also the Comfort Inn in Celina.

Funeral services will be 10:30 AM Saturday in the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville, with Pastor Jim Fletcher officiating. Burial will follow in the Spencerville Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 4 until 8 PM Friday and after 9:30 AM Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to s.

Condolences may be sent to [email protected]