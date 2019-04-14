Obituary Print Lillian VonLehmden

FORT JENNINGS — Lillian (Lil) Von Lehmden of Fort Jennings passed to the Lord on Sunday April 14 at Vancrest of Delphos. She just celebrated her 97th birthday two weeks earlier, having been born on March 31, 1922. She was married to Richard Von Lehmden of Fort Jennings on May 22, 1943. Richard died on February 12, 1970, so Lil lived over half of her life as a widow, never even thinking about remarrying. She was the youngest daughter of Henry and Anna (Lindeman) Moenter and had two brothers, Richard (Melinda) Moenter and Otmer (Catherine) Moenter of Delphos, and Dorothy (Alphonse) Schimmoeller, and her brother-in-law Elmer Von Lehmden, all of whom are deceased. Lil was loved by many and is survived by her three sons, Robert (Virginia) of San Antonio, Texas, Kenneth (Ellen deceased) of Bluffton, Ohio and William (Jan) of Ottoville. She is also survived by eight Grandchildren, 14 Great Grandchildren, sister-in-law Sue Von Lehmden, and several nieces and nephews. Lillian was a true example of a faithful servant as a wonderful mother and grandmother and a loyal friend. She served as a volunteer telephone recruiter for the Red Cross blood drives for over 45 years. She was the administrative assistant at Fort Jennings Elementary from 1969-1996 and then volunteered as a classroom aid there for eight more years. Lil was a Fort Jennings Musketeers super fan since her three sons played there, with one of her favorite memories being that she was present to see the Musketeers win a basketball state championship. She enjoyed fellowship with her ladies bridge club for over 70 years, right up to the time of her death. Lil died as she lived, as a faithful servant of the Lord. Friends are welcome to extend their condolences to the family on Tuesday, April 16 at Harter and Schier Funeral Home from 3:30-7 PM with a rosary/wake service to follow. Her funeral mass will be held at St Joseph Catholic Church in Fort Jennings on Wednesday, April 17 at 10AM, Father Charles Obinwa presiding. There will be visitation for one hour prior to the funeral as well. Memorial contributions can be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, the Fort Jennings High School Athletic Booster Club, or St Joseph Catholic Church. To leave condolences please visit harterandschier.co

Funeral Home Harter And Schier Funeral Home

209 W 3Rd St

Delphos , OH 45833

(419) 692-8055 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Lima News from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019 Share with Others Return to today's Obituaries for The Lima News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Ohio obituaries Akron Beacon Journal Bellville Star Chillicothe Gazette Circleville Herald Coshocton Tribune Dayton Daily News Englewood Independent Fairborn Daily Herald Fulton County Expositor and Swanton Enterprise Galion Inquirer Gallipolis Daily Tribune Huber Heights Courier IndeOnline Jackson County Times-Journal Journal-News Kentucky Enquirer Lancaster Eagle-Gazette Logan Daily News Mechanicsburg Telegram Minster Community Post News Herald News Journal News Journal News-Herald Oberlin News-Tribune Perry County Tribune Pike County News Watchman Piqua Daily Call Record Herald Sidney Daily News Springfield News-Sun Swanton Enterprise Telegraph-Forum The Advocate The Advocate The Amherst News-Times The Athens Messenger The Athens NEWS The Beaver Creek News-Courant The Blade The Cincinnati Enquirer The Columbus Dispatch The Community Commons The Daily Advocate The Daily Sentinel The Daily Times The Delaware Gazette The Eaton Register-Herald The Evening Leader The Lima News The Madison Press The Marion Star The Morning Journal The Morrow County Sentinel The News-Messenger The Plain Dealer The Repository The Sunbury News The Times Reporter This Week Community Newspapers Times Gazette Times Recorder Troy Daily News Urbana Daily Citizen Vandalia Drummer News Vinton County Courier Wapakoneta Daily News Weekly Currents Weekly Record Herald Wellington Enterprise Xenia Daily Gazette Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com