DELPHOS — Lillie Mae "Tiny" Fischbach died Sept. 15, 2019, at the Meadows in Delphos.

Mass will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at St. John the Baptist Church in Landeck. Burial will be in St. Johns Cemetery, Delphos.

Friends may call from 2-8 pm. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home, where a parish wake service will be held at 7:30 p.m.