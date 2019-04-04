Obituary Print Linda Arens | Visit Guest Book

GAHANNA — Linda Rose Arens, 78, of Gahanna, Ohio entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. She was born November 16, 1940 in Kansas City, Missouri to the late Frances (Sullivan) and William Hare. Following her graduation from Loretto Academy, she attended St. Theresa's (Avila University) earning a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Throughout her nursing career, Linda served in nearly every field. She married James E. Arens on January 27, 1962 and together, lived a life focused on God, family and service. Over the years, she and her husband resided in many different communities including St. Louis; Milwaukee; Augusta, GA; and Alliance, Lancaster, Kalida, and Columbus, OH. Linda volunteered in support of her many children's school and extra-curricular activities. She helped chair and coordinate many years of her children's high school dinner auctions at Fisher Catholic High School. She taught CCD and English as a second language to migrant workers. In recent years, she spent countless hours dedicated to St. Matthew's Charitable Works Ministry, fulfilling her mission to help feed the hungry by working with her husband in food pantry operations. Her greatest joy in life came from being involved with her husband in the lives of her many children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an avid and talented golfer and treasured the time she spent on the course. Those left to cherish her memory include her devoted husband of 57 years, James E. Arens; children and grandchildren Margaret (Mike) Hatem with Jennifer (Nick), Brian (Alyssia), William (Tiffany), Demetrius, Carlos, Cortez; James E. Jr. (Adelene) Arens with Sarah, Rachel, Jacob, Ellen, Gabriel, Anthony and Mark; Christopher (Shana) Arens with Kyle, Kieran, Mackenzie and Kayla; Matthew (Andi) Arens with Jessica (Xavier) and Justin; Mary Arens (Oscar McBride) with Blake, Brendan and Ben; Ann (John) Stanley with Abigail and Ethan; Daniel (Julie) Arens with Ryken and Beckett; Susan (Matt) Rupert with Elizabeth, Joseph and Nicholas; Michael (Ann) Arens with Olivia, Caroline and Mae; great-grandchildren Kayden, Amiyah, Ariana, Maddalyn and Kingston; siblings William (Margaret Ann) Hare, Pat (Margaret) Hare and Kathy (Don) Lyons; sisters-in law Mary Ann Hare, Martha (Tom) Fogle and Joyce (Lew) Alderman; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and great friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by great-grandchildren Austin and Alexandra, sister Jane (Bill) Markwell and brother Michael Hare. Family will welcome friends from 2-5pm Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Schoedinger Northeast Chapel, 1051 E Johnstown Rd., Gahanna, OH 43230. Sunday's visiting will include a brief prayer service at 2pm and recitation of the rosary at 5pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10am Monday. April 8, 2019 at St. Matthew the Apostle Catholic Church, 807 Havens Corner Rd., Gahanna, OH 43230 with interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery; Fr. Ted Sill, Celebrant. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Matthew the Apostle Charitable Works Ministry. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories or extend condolences.

Funeral Home Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel

1051 East Johnstown Road

Gahanna , OH 43230

(614) 939-4558 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Lima News from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019 Share with Others Return to today's Obituaries for The Lima News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close