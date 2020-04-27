SPENCERVILLE — Linda Jane Miller Becker, 73, of rural Spencerville, was called to be with God at 1:48 PM Saturday, April 25, 2020 in Lima Memorial Health Center.

Linda was born on January 21, 1947 to the late Willard F. and Lucille R. Augsburger Miller. On August 6, 1966 she married William "Bill" Becker, Sr. who survives along with three children: Bill (Lee Ann) Becker, Jr., Heidi Hollar and Heather Wilson. Linda had five grandkids, Marissa (Scott) Hamman, Brady Becker, Averie Hollar, Brooklyn Hollar and Gracie Wilson, her siblings, Larry (Cecilia) Miller and sister Carol (Chet) Schiffer. Preceding her in death is her sister-in-law Jean Ann Dicus Miller.

She was a graduate of Spencerville High School, Class of 1965. She worked at Auto Owners Insurance, ExCello Corp. and retired with 25 years of service at the Spencerville U.S.Bank branch in March 2009.

Linda was an avid Spencerville Bearcat Fan, enjoyed watching Ohio State football games with her sister-in-law and was a collector of Mickey Mouse memorabilia. She was a long-term active member of the United Church of Christ in Spencerville and engaged in many additional activities affiliated with the church. Linda was often seen with a Diet Coke in one hand and some sort of sweet in the other hand. However, her greatest love came from spending time with her husband of 53 years, her family, and her friends. Linda loved to host gatherings… whether it was feeding kids from her famous "snack cupboard" to cooking a smorgasbord of food, she always made sure that everyone had something they would enjoy, and if you left her house hungry, it was your own fault. She enjoyed playing cards with her friends and going out to eat for a good tenderloin. Linda was a fixer. Linda gave of her time and energies selflessly. She was always there to help others, whether it be to offer a helping hand or to provide advice that might be difficult to hear. She poured her heart and soul into taking care of her husband, her children, and her grandchildren and was often called a "second mom/grandma" by many. She could fight like a Lion (her nickname) as she did as a Dumpbuster to "Dump the Dump" to protect her community. She was the light of her family's life. We will miss her greatly.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service will only be held at this time with Pastor Scott Johnson officiating. A Celebration of Life service for the general public will be held at a much later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to United Church of Christ in Spencerville..

Condolences may be sent to: [email protected]

The Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville is caring for the family and arrangements.