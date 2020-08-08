1/1
Linda Blakeman
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LIMA — Linda S. Blakeman age 75, of Lima passed away on Thursday, Aug. 6 at her

residence. Linda was born on September 17, 1944 to the late Mary and

Bryce Johnson.

Linda was married to Larry Blakeman on August 11, 1962, and is survived

by her loving family, Larry, their three children: Kim Blakeman-Cadle,

Jeff (Kristi) Blakeman and Terri (Jack) Evans as well as 8

grandchildren: Amanda, Chelsea, Tori, Grahm, Danny, Jared, Zack and Zoe

and two great grandchildren: Jaxon and Josephine.

The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American

Cancer Society. Online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bayliff & Son Funeral Home
311 W Main St
Cridersville, OH 45806
4196454501
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved