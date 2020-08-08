LIMA — Linda S. Blakeman age 75, of Lima passed away on Thursday, Aug. 6 at her

residence. Linda was born on September 17, 1944 to the late Mary and

Bryce Johnson.

Linda was married to Larry Blakeman on August 11, 1962, and is survived

by her loving family, Larry, their three children: Kim Blakeman-Cadle,

Jeff (Kristi) Blakeman and Terri (Jack) Evans as well as 8

grandchildren: Amanda, Chelsea, Tori, Grahm, Danny, Jared, Zack and Zoe

and two great grandchildren: Jaxon and Josephine.

The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American

Cancer Society. Online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com