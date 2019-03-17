LIMA — Linda Louise (Schilling) Boedicker, age 79, was called home to the Lord at 4:45 a.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at Lima Manor Nursing Home.

Linda was born February 9, 1940 in Connersville, IN, to the late William Joseph and Louise (Lucas) Schilling. On May 28, 1994 she married E. Gale Boedicker who survives in Lima.

Linda was a 1958 graduate of Lima Central Catholic High School. She earned a Bachelor's in Education from Mary Manse College and later earned her Masters of Science in Education from the University of Dayton. Linda was a proud teacher who served most of her career at Irving Elementary in the Lima City Schools. She served as president of the Lima Education Association. After her retirement she tutored in the Lima City Schools and St. Gerard Catholic Schools. Linda enjoyed boating at Indian Lake and most of all loved spending time with her family. She was a member of St. Gerard Catholic Church.

She is survived by her husband, E. Gale Boedicker of Lima; four children, Kevin Boedicker of Lima, Tina (James) Ogle of Lima, Michele Boedicker of Lima, and Nona Wright of Botkins; seven grandchildren, Joseph (Amanda) Boedicker, Jonathon Boedicker, Sarah Boedicker, Alexis DeBernay, Abigale Wright, Emily Boedicker, and Emma Ogle; five great-grandchildren; sister, Susan (Tom) Dee of Lima; niece, Dana (John) Norton, nephew, Matthew (Delores) Dee, niece, Angela Dee, niece Margaret (Brett) Henry, and many great nieces and nephews.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staffs at Lima Manor Nursing Home and Mercy Health - St. Rita's Medical Center for the excellent care given to Linda.

A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at St. Gerard Catholic Church, 240 W. Robb Ave., Lima, Ohio 45801. Father Jim Szobonya will officiate the service. Burial will follow the Luncheon in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Beaverdam.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, prior to the funeral at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Allen County Council on Aging, 700 N. Main St., Lima, Ohio 45801.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.