LIMA — Linda L. Boyed, 69, died at 7:20 AM on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Shawnee Manor Nursing Home in Lima, Ohio.

Linda was born on April 26, 1950, in Lima, Ohio, to Richard "Dick" Boyed who is deceased and Monyeen (Briggs) Boyed, who survives in Lima.

Linda was a member of the Lima Baptist Temple and their Pathfinders Class at Lima Baptist Temple. She retired from Marimor Industries after 40 years.

She is survived by her brother, Richard D. Boyed, of Terre Haute, IN and two sisters, Christina (Dan) Fifer, of Lima, OH and Barbara (Dennis) Shepherd, of Lima, OH.

The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019 followed by a funeral service at 3:00 P.M. at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in Lima, Ohio. Rev. Jerry Burton officiating.

Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Lima

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lima Baptist Temple, 982 Brower Rd., Lima, Ohio 45801

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com