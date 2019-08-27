OTTAWA — Linda M. Brinkman, 58, of Ottawa died at 4:57 p.m. Monday, August 26, 2019 at Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay. She was born March 2, 1961 in Lima to the late Richard J. and Marcella (Unterbrink) Brickner. On May 16, 1981 she married David Brinkman who survives in Ottawa.

Also surviving are three children, Scott (Cindy) Brinkman and Michael Brinkman both of Ottawa and Kimberly (Bryan Sigler) Brinkman of Pandora; three grandchildren, Haley, Annabella, and Ethan Brinkman; six brothers, Ronald (Nadra) Brickner of Jasper, GA, Dennis (Mildred) Brickner of Glandorf, Paul (Maryellen) Brickner of Ottawa, David Brickner of Toledo, Kenneth (Norma) Brickner of Ottawa, and Robert (Vicki) Brickner of Glandorf; and a sister, Ruth Ann (Joseph) Donaldson of Columbus Grove. She was also preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Teresa Brickner.

Linda was a custodian for the Ottawa-Glandorf School System. She was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa. Linda enjoyed camping, reading, crocheting, and going to craft shows. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.

A Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 30, 2019 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa with Fr. Matt Jozefiak officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa where there will be a Scripture Service at 7:50 p.m.

Memorials may be made to Putnam County Cancer Assistance Program

Condolences can be expressed at: www.lovefuneralhome.com.