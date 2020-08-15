RUSSELLS POINT — Linda Sue Burden, 67, of Russells Point, OH passed away Friday, August 14, 2020 at Mary Rutan Hospital Emergency Department, Bellefontaine, OH.

Linda was born on September 14, 1952 in Findlay, OH, a daughter of the late Raymond and Mary Ellen Long Beck. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Jodi Gerritsen, three great grandchildren, Melissa, Katherine, and Maxton, and three siblings, Richard and Steven Beck and Marilyn Cunningham.

Linda married Dennis Burden on September 28, 1972 in Findlay and he survives. She is also survived by two children, Jim (Kerrie) Burden of Belle Center, OH, and Linda Sue Burden II of Russells Point, 10 grandchildren, Michael (Jessie), Cassy (John), Joey (Gwen), Katie (Jay), Jimmy Jr. (Allie), Gregg (Deb), Billy (TJ), Mikey, Abbie (Zach), and Jackie (Dakota), 10 great grandchildren, Diamond, Jasper, Johnathon, Davison, Starr, Jimmy IV, Gabriella, Juliette, Arianna, and Avalynn, and her son-in-law, Brad Gerritsen of Belle Center.

Linda attended Findlay High School. She was an STNA for many years before her retirement. She spent her retirement living at Indian Lake and enjoying her hobbies of listening to music, working puzzle books and jigsaw puzzles, and collecting pens. Linda loved talking on the phone and keeping in contact with family and friends. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her kids, grandkids and great grandkids.

Pastor Mark Bishop will begin funeral services at 1:00 pm, Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Shoffstall Funeral Home, 205 S. Main St, Lakeview with visitation from 11-1. Burial is in Huntsville Cemetery. Due to state orders regarding the Covid-19 Pandemic, all attendees are to be symptom free and required to wear facemasks.

Memorial contributions may be given to her family.

Arrangements are in the care of Shoffstall Funeral Home, Lakeview. Condolences may be expressed at shoffstallfuneralhome.com.