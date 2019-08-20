BEAVERDAM — Linda C. Duffman, age 76, of Beaverdam, Ohio, passed away at 1:51 a.m. on Aug. 18, 2019 at Mercy Health – St. Rita's Medical Center.

She was born on May 24, 1943 in Bethlehem, PA., to George and June (Weaver) Hulsizer who preceded her in death. On Dec. 16, 2017, Linda married Douglas Duffman and he survives.

Linda worked for many years as a medical secretary at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Pennsylvania. She also ran a small antique business for years. She was a member of the Lower Milford, PA Historical Society as well as being an avid supporter of WWII and Vietnam Veterans. She enjoyed tracing genealogy and spending time with her family.

Survived by her family, Son; Kevin (Mary) Debus, Daughter; Kristin Debus, two granddaughters; Emily and Victoria and a brother, George Hulsizer.

Visitation will be held at the Lima Missionary Baptist Church, 3085 Yoder Rd. Lima, Ohio, on Friday August 23, 2019 from 9 to 11 a.m. Funeral Services will take place following the visitation at 11 a.m., with Rev. Terry Brock officiating.

The Hanneman Family Funeral Homes at the Siferd Funeral Home is honored to care for the Duffman family. Online condolences may be left for them at www.hannemanfh.com.