LIMA — Linda "Frog" "Cricket" Fletcher, 53, died Nov. 6, 2019, at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center.

Services will begin at 2 p.m. Monday at Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Eastside Chapel. Pastor Arnold Wright will officiate. Burial will be in Shawnee Cemetery following the service.

Friends may call from noon until time of services Monday at the funeral home.