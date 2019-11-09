LIMA — Linda "Frog" "Cricket" Fletcher, 53 of Lima, passed away November 6, 2019, at Mercy Health – St. Rita's Medical Center.

Cricket was born June 4, 1966 in Georgetown, KY, to Glen Fletcher and Anna (Workman) Gibson. Her father preceded her in death and her mother survives her.

Frog is a graduate of Georgetown High School in Kentucky and was a homemaker. She enjoyed coloring, gardening and fishing. Frog loved to spend time with her family.

In addition to her mother, Cricket is survived by her son, Ernie Franklin Davis, Jr.; daughter, Crystal Ann Davis; 5 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; sister, Glenda (Tommy) Jones; brothers, Glen (Carla) Fletcher and Glen Davis; special nieces, LeAnn Perkins, Starla Perkins and Ashley Mills and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Brenda Fletcher and Anna Green.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, November 11, 2019 at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, EASTSIDE CHAPEL with Pastor Arnold Wright to officiate the service. Burial will be in Shawnee Cemetery following the service.

Visitation will be from 12:00 PM until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com