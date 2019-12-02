LIMA — Linda L. Gilles, 78, of Lima passed away at 9:30 AM on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at The Meadows of Delphos.

She was born on May 22, 1941 in Lima to George and Donna (Sprague) Selby, who both preceded her in death. On April 14, 1990, she married David Gilles, who survives in Lima.

Linda had worked as a secretary at Lima Memorial Hospital in the Emergency Room for 27 years and retired in 2005. She was a member of the former Kibby Street Church of Christ.

She loved to sew and made everything from formal wear to Raggedy Ann and Andy dolls. She enjoyed reading, gardening and being outside. She also loved boating, fishing and swimming. Linda loved her dogs Jake and Trucker.

Surviving in addition to her husband David are her sons Steve Richardson of Lima and Ken (Kelly) Richardson of Knoxville, TN; her daughter Laura (Greg) Smith of Knoxville, TN; her step-son Matt (Tara "Terri") Gilles of Lima; her step-daughter Heather (Tim) Holly of Lima; her ten grandchildren; her six great-grandchildren; her brothers Larry (Linda) and Terry (Vicki) Selby, both of Lima; her sisters Dorothy Osborn of Florida, Jill Nichols of Lima, Jackie (Dick) Lehman of Idaho, Becky Selby of Florida and Denise Gayhart of Ottawa; numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her brothers Jan, Gary, Jerry and George Selby, Jr.; her brother-in-law Dean Nichols.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, EASTSIDE CHAPEL.

Funeral services will immediately follow the visitation at 1:00 PM at the funeral home with Rev. Denny Hunter officiating.

A private family entombment will be in the Memorial Park Mausoleum.

Memorial contributions may be made to the .

