Linda Goodwin

WAPAKONETA — Linda D. Goodwin age 69, of Wapakoneta died 8:35 p.m., Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 at St. Rita's Medical Center. She was born Dec. 11, 1950 in Lima to the late Nelson "Jr." and Glenna Lowe Comer.

She married Rick L. Goodwin July 16, 1988 and he survives in Wapak.

Linda was a member of First English Lutheran Church in Wapak.

She enjoyed crafting, ceramics, sewing, knitting, painting, fishing, camping, gardening and more. She loved her dogs Maggie, Molly and Penny.

Additional survivors include a son: Chris (Krystle) Erb of Lima, step-children: Wendy (Jared) Bennett of Lima and Bill (Rana) Goodwin of St. Mary's, 12 grandchildren: Thomas (Kim) Erb, Drew (Nicole) Erb, Courtney (Michael) Spees, Allison (Cliff) Erb Chayse Hulse, Jordyn Hulse, Jason Bennett, Chloie Bennett, Billy Goodwin, Wyatt Goodwin and Shelby (Brian) Howell; 2 great grandchildren and a brother Don Comer.

A graveside service will be 11:30 a.m., Monday at Buckland Cemetery with Pastor Sam Payne officiating. Memorial contributions may be given to St. Rita's Hospice and online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.