ROCKFORD — Linda (Coil) Howell, of Rockford, Ohio, passed away on May 22, 2019 at the Laurels Nursing Home in Rockford, Ohio.

Linda was a lifelong resident of Venedocia, Ohio and a graduate of Lincolnview High School. Linda served as Mayor of Venedocia for four terms and was a member of Salem Presbyterian Church.

Linda was preceded in death by her first husband Fabern Fisher; her parents, Richard and Mary Anna Coil; and a sister, Janice. Linda is survived by her husband Larry Howell; her sons, Craig Fisher and Curtis (Rebekah) Fisher; stepchildren, Jeffery Howell and Kim (Paul) Rapking; her siblings, Kenneth (JoAnn) Coil, Barry (Donna) Coil, Jeff (Kimala) Coil, Beverly Grimes and Cheryl Krick; her grandchildren, Alex Fisher, Drew Fisher, Kylee Fisher, Gavin Fisher, Jackson Fisher, Benjamin Fisher and Samuel Fisher; her niece, Brooke Coil; and nephews, Andy (Tamara) Coil, Brad (Lindi) Coil, Nick (Ty) Coil and Austin Krick.

A memorial service will be held for Linda at Salem Presbyterian Church in Venedocia, Ohio on Saturday, May 25th at 11:00 am, with lunch to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Major Improvements Fund of Salem Presbyterian Church.

