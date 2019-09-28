LAFAYETTE — Linda L. Linton, 71, passed away on September 24, 2019, at 11:15 pm, Van

Crest of Ada.

Linda was born November 19, 1947 in Lima, OH, to Francis and Mildred (Post)

Peterson who both preceded her in death.

Linda graduated from Allen East High School in 1966. She was apart of the first graduating class from Allen East High School. Linda loved her cat "Baby girl". She loved the Sci Fi Channel and doing various crossword puzzles. Linda also enjoyed eating cookies and velvet cupcakes.

Linda is survived by her children, Chad Linton of Lima, OH, Damon Linton of Lafayette, OH, Heath Linton of Madison, OH, Heather Roop of Millbury, OH,

caretaker, Perry May of Lafayette, OH, grandchildren, Megan Marshall of Sheboygan, MI, Justin Kaufman of Sidney, OH, Cleta Kaufman of Mount Vernon,

OH, Saber Ackerman of Lafayette, Kipper Haker of Ottawa, OH, Brittney Roop of Gas City, IN, Deborah Roop of KY, Thomas Silone of Fresno, CA, Zachary

Silone of Boardman, OH, Aldina Gunkel of Madison, OH, Alexander Gunkel of Madison, OH, Samantha Jane Linton of Madison, OH, and 16 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her brother, Don (Christine) McCormick.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Ada Assisted Living, 600 W North Avenue, Ada, Ohio 45810.

