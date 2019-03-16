LIMA — Linda Mays age 78, of Lima, passed away March 12, 2019, at St. Rita's Medical Center. She was born May 26, 1940, to the late Daniel and Elenore McIntosh Moore. She married Billy Mays who survives in Lima.

Linda worked at RG Dunn Cigar Factory as a roller and International Brake as a laborer.

Survivors include a daughter: Theresa Neff of Lima, sons: Billy Mays, Jr of Lima, Rick Mays of Lima and Joshua (Lisa) Mays of Shawnee; sisters: Daphne (Dexter) Turner, brother: Wayne (Inez) Moore, Don (Dana) Moore and Charles Moore, 10 grandchildren: Shawn Marling, Tiffany Marling, Brett Mays, Ashley Mays, Sierra Shinavar, Matthew Mays, Conner Mays, Abigail Mays, Alexis Mays and Jessie Mays, and 4 great-grandchildren, brother-in-law: Greene Lakes and sister-in-law: Joyce Moore.

She was preceded in death by sisters Donna Lakes and Eilene Moore, brother Raymond Moore and a grandchild Cody Mays.

Services will be held at a later date.