Linda McDonald
1954 - 2020
CRIDERSVILLE — Linda Mae McDonald, 66, passed at 12:50 a.m., Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Lima Memorial Health Care Systems. She was born January 2, 1954 in Bowling Green, Ohio to the late Vernon Harry and Mary Alice Davies Arnold. On August 25, 1973 she married John Joel McDonald who survives in Cridersville.

Linda Mae retired from Otterbein-Cridersville Health Care. She was a 1972 Elmwood High School Graduate. She enjoyed collecting depression ware, granite ware, Pez items, and was a member of the Young at Heart Toy Collector Club. She loved participating in the family hobby of farm toys and her greatest love was her family whom she treasured dearly. She will be remembered for her big heart.

Also surviving is her son - John Joel (Tammi) McDonald II of Cridersville; a daughter - Heather Lynn (Jack E.) Howell of Lima; a grandson - Connor Joel McDonald; a brother - Vernon Harry (Lisa) Arnold, Jr. of Jerry City; a sister - Barbara Ann (Bill) Stokes of Bowling Green; several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will begin 6:00 p.m., Friday, December 4, 2020 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville.

The family will receive friends from 4:30 - 6:00 p.m., Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Otterbein-Cridersville or St. Jude's Children Hospital.

Condolences may be shared at www.BayliffAndSon.com



Published in The Lima News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
04:30 - 06:00 PM
Bayliff & Son Funeral Home
DEC
4
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Bayliff & Son Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Bayliff & Son Funeral Home
311 W Main St
Cridersville, OH 45806
4196454501
