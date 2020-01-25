LIMA — Linda Kay Patton, age 70, passed away at 5:06 pm Sunday, January 19, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.

Linda was born August 10, 1949 in Lima, OH, to the late Loney and Mary (Mihlbaugh) Biddinger. In October1976 she married Lary Patton who preceded her in death on April 16, 2004.

Linda was a 1967 graduate of Lima Central Catholic High School and attended Mount Saint Joseph University in Cincinnati. She had previously served as a teacher at St. Charles Catholic School and retired from Securitas Security Services. Linda was a proud mother and grandmother who especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and Saturday lunches with her sisters.

She is survived by her two beloved children, Chad J. Patton of Lima, Stacey (Shane ) Lawrence of Plain City; three grandchildren, Ty, Kylie and Carter Lawrence; two sisters, Elise (Jon) Cowan and Maureen (Rick ) McPheron both of Lima; mother-in-law, Irene (Haney) Patten-Oen of Wapakoneta; three sisters-in-law, Kathy (Paul ) Geren of Jensen Beach, FL, Vicki (Neil ) Dillenbeck of Grand Rapids, MI, Karita (Tom ) Mechenbier of Sunbury, best friend , Mary "Tyke " Wolock-Lee of Tampa, FL and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her Father-in-law, Franklin P. Patton

A private family gathering celebrating Linda's life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in Linda's name to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

