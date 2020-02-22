DELPHOS — Linda Sue Rabe, 58, passed away peacefully at Citrus Manor with her family by her side on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 in Mesa, Arizona after a brave and valiant battle with cancer. Linda was born in Lima on February 10, 1962, to William and Pauline (Elwer) Rabe, who both preceded her in death.

Linda is survived by two brothers, Steve (Lynn) Rabe of Tucson, Arizona, and Dave Rabe of Delphos; a sister-in-law, Susan Rabe of Mesa, Arizona. She is also survived by one niece Michelle Rabe (Todd Parker) of Delphos; and three nephews, Andy (Christy) Rabe of Columbus, Ken Rabe and Kyle (Laura) Rabe, both of Tucson, Arizona.

She was also preceded in death by a brother Gary Rabe; a sister-in-law Roxanne Rabe; and a nephew Jason Rabe.

Linda graduated from Delphos St. John's in 1980. She was a member of the basketball team from 1977 to 1980, participating in the Ohio State Basketball Finals each of the four years she was on the team. What an accomplishment! She and her teammates were inducted into the Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame in 2010.

Linda moved to Arizona in 1984. She worked at Valley Life as a Group Home supervisor. Then she became the HCBS Coordinator and was overseeing group homes for adults with disabilities. For the past eighteen months she was the Good Home Supervisor for the Terraces of Phoenix. She had a passion to care for the elderly, showing them dedication, compassion and was always willing to go that extra mile to make sure the residents were taken care of. While battling cancer, she continued working through the end of December 2019.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 27, at St John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 331 E. Second Street, Delphos. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday February 26, at Weber Funeral Home, 1840 E. Fifth Street, Delphos with a parish wake beginning at 7:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the or to the charity of the donors' choice.