Linda Ream

LIMA — Linda L. Ream, 69, of Lima passed away at 12:54 AM on July 7, 2020 at her residence in Lima.

She was born on September 2, 1950 in Lima, to Ernest and Martha (Neely) Williams, who both preceded her in death. On February 23, 1969, she married James Allen Ream, who preceded her in death.

Linda was a member of High Street Freewill Baptist Church in Ada. She had worked at Best Buy DC87 in quality control for over 22 years, retiring in 2014. She loved spending time with her family, but especially loved taking care of her grand children and great-grandchildren.

Surviving are her daughter Melissa Welch and her son Christopher Ream both of Lima; her four grandchildren, Michael (Paige) Ream of Del Ray Beach, Florida, Michelle (Eric) Coleman of Bluffton, Mariah Welch of Dayton, Sierra (Caleb) Brooks of Beaverdam; her four great-grandchildren, Lillian Coleman, Olivia Coleman, MacKenzie Coleman, Marshall Brooks and Presley Ream; her two sisters Glenda (Jon) Bassitt and Brenda (Darrell) Dyer, both of Lima; her sister-in-law Claudia Schiffke of Las Vegas, NV; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, BLUFFTON CHAPEL, where funeral services will immediately follow at 12:00 PM.

Pastor Bill Wolford will officiate the service.

Interment will be in Maple Grove Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to High Street Freewill Baptist Church, Ada.

