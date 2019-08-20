LIMA — Linda S. Reaman, 75, of Lima passed away at 5:50 AM on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Lima Memorial Hospital.

She was born on September 30, 1943 to Herbert and Janet (Cox) Cattarene, who both preceded her in death. On January 10, 1961, she married her loving husband of 58 years, Edmond Reaman, who survives in Lima.

Linda had worked for over 10 years at Elder-Beerman. She enjoyed her flowers and gardening, as well as collecting rocks. She loved her family, most of all her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. She was the happiest in her rocking chair with a grand baby.

Surviving in additions to her husband Edmond are her son Andrew (Amy Hunter) Reaman of Lima; her daughter Cindy (Tim) McPheron of Lima; her five grandchildren Chris, Matt, Cara, Leah and Alex; her thirteen great-grandchildren Aubriey, Kyle, Kaylee, Blake, Macy, Stevie, Carter, Kason, Noah, Luke, Jacob, Jensen and Kilynn; her brother Brent (Jerri) Cattarene of Lima.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Friday, August 23, 2019 at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, EASTSIDE CHAPEL.

Funeral services will immediately follow the visitation at 7:00 PM on day at the funeral home with Pastor Kris Browning officiating.

Entombment will be in Memorial Park Mausoleum privately.

Memorial contributions may be made to , stjude.org.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www. chiles-lamanfh.com.