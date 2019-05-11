LIMA — Linda J. (Widmark) Rice, 77, died at 5:30 P.M. on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, surrounded by her family.

Linda was born at home on Jefferson St. in Lima, Ohio on January 20, 1942, to the late Harold Widmark and Laura Alma (Paden) Widmark. She married the love of her life James W. Rice on June 19, 1960, who survives.

She is also survived by two sons: Bruce (Darla) Rice of Spencerville, OH; Greg (Anna) Rice of Spencerville, OH; a daughter, Laura (Jeff) Mears of Cridersville, OH; seven grandchildren: Kortinae (Eric) Wenning, Jennifer Mears, Jessica Mears, Nathan Rice, Erica Rice, Brannon Rice, and Jonah Rice; and three great-grandchildren: Gunner Hood, Carter Hood, and Krew Rice. Her sister, Jane Plummer, also survives along with many nieces and nephews.

Linda was proceeded in death by three sisters and five brothers respectively: Gladys Jeanneret, Louise Winks, Audrey Alspaugh, Charles Widmark, Rusty Widmark, Dale Widmark, Bob "Shorty" Widmark and Jack Widmark.

She was raised in Ottawa, OH, on a farm until fifth grade when her family moved to Indian Lake. She later graduated from Indian Lake High School in 1960. After high school, Linda worked at the Lazarus store in the Lima Mall for ten years and Sunshine Group Home for four years with a great group of delightful ladies. She was an active member of the Lima Garden Club, Chicken Club and Trinity Bible Study.

Though living in Elida, OH, Linda loved spending time at Indian Lake during the summers, swimming and boating with the kids and grandkids. She also loved playing games, especially card games like hand and foot. She was an avid bird watcher wherever she went, and she loved to spend time working in her flower garden. Her favorite vacation destination was Gulf Shores, AL, during the month of February. While at Gulf Shores she enjoyed walking along the beach and collecting sea shells. Wherever Linda was, she brought with her the love of cooking and enjoying food with family and friends.

The family will receive those wishing to pay respect at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home on Thursday, May 16 from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. and Friday, May 17 from 10:00 A.M. to noon. Memorial services will begin at noon at the funeral home. Pastor Bryan Bucher will officiate; interment will follow at Ash Grove Cemetery, Elida.

Memorial contributions may be made to Allen County Family Promise.

