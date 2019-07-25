LIMA — Linda Ricker, 71, of Lima, passed away at 7:28 PM on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Lima Memorial Hospital.

She was born on March 28, 1948 in Ottawa, to William D. and Patricia (Hollis) Carpenter, who both preceded her in death. She was a longtime companion of Jim "Ketzy" Ketzenberger, who preceded her in death on June 11, 1998. She had previously been married to Dennis D. Ricker, who survives.

Linda had retired from General Motors, Defiance Plant and was the former owner/operator of Ketzy's Pub, Lima.

Surviving are her daughters Annette S. Carroll of Lima, Stacey L. Bogart of Lima and Melissa A. Ricker of Columbus Grove; her grandchildren Andrew M., Robert C., Cheyanne M., Brittany N., Jonah P.S., Micah B.P., Jeremy D., Joshua D. and Baylee B. ; her great-grandchildren Khayous M., W. Tanzie, Maximus C., Clayton J., Kaiden D., Journey D. and Lincoln D.; her god-daughter Kristi Blauvelt; her brothers Jerry Carpenter, Edward Carpenter and Eugene Harkness; her sisters Jane Betz, Laura Caudill, Debra Siefer and Kathryn Jones.

She was preceded in death by her brother William D. Carpenter and her sister Carolyn "Tut" Fannon.

The family will receive friends after 2:00 PM on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Linda's residence at 4250 Ada Road, Lima.

Memorial contributions may be made to The .

Arrangements have been entrusted to CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

