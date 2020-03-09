FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Linda Lou (Wellbaum) Shappell, 77, of Hamilton, IN and Palmetto, FL, passed at 3:02 AM on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Visiting Nurse Service & Hospice Home in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Linda was born on September 11, 1942, in Lima, Ohio, to the late Vernon L. Wellbaum and Bernice (White) Wellbaum-Frey. On Saturday, April 9, 2011, she married John Shappell, who preceded her in death.

Linda loved the water, shopping, and most of all her family; as reflected in the following: She is survived by her brother Keith (Kim) Wellbaum, children: Stephanie (Nick) Shappell-Katich and Bradley Johnson and Joel (Pam) Shappell, stepchildren: Debbie (Dave) Lee, Judy (Mike) Weaver, Dave (Billie) Shappell, Donna Baldassari, Terry (Sam) Green, Lisa (Kenny) Miller, Philip Michael Shappell, Kathy (Tom) Klaffke, Tom Dull, Ron Dull, Mike Dull, Rhonda Dull Reynolds, and Christopher Dull, five grandchildren, Gabe, Zachary, Samantha, Kiley, Xander; more than forty step grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Paul Shappell of 33 years, her second husband, Thomas Dull, and a stepdaughter, JoEllen Shappell.

The family will receive friends from 2-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in Lima, Ohio.

A funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the funeral home. Rev. Bryan Bucher will officiate.

Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Lima, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to Visiting Nurse Service and Hospice Home, 5910 Homestead Rd. Fort Wayne, IN 46814.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com

Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in charge of arrangements