VAN WERT — Linda Dianne Spridgeon, 71, of Van Wert passed away at 11:31 AM on July 28, 2019 at Van Wert Manor. She was born on March 30, 1948 in, Lima, to the late Lloyd Gale and Mary Jane (Morris) Lowther.

On July 02, 1977, she married the Charles Allan Spridgeon. Together, they shared years of memories.

Linda was a graduate of Cridersville High School, and retired from the housekeeping department at Van Wert Manor after nearly 20 years. She was a member of the Van Wert Charter #48 of the Order of the Eastern Star, where she served as Past Matron.

Linda enjoyed vacationing with her husband and riding on their Gold Wing Motorcycle. Together they rode in many parades and attended Gold Wing chapter meetings.

She loved poodles and raised them for many years. Her current poodle, Cuddles, often visited her in the nursing home.

She is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Charles A. Spridgeon of Van Wert; daughters: Jonie M. Layton- Pierce of Lima; Lynn M. Taylor of Van Wert; son, Richard (Michelle) Spridgeon of Van Wert; stepchildren: David Spridgeon of Tiffin; Melanie (Greg) Jones of Defiance; Jeffrey (Amy) Spridgeon of Hebron; Susan (Weston) Mills of Scott; brothers: George Lowther of Wapakoneta; Keith (Debra) Lowther of Cridersville; sister, Connie (Kevin) Mayer of Shawnee; sister-in-law, Alberta Spridgeon of Columbus; niece, Linda A. Spridgeon of Columbus; 17 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Jacob Stanly and sister-in-law, Pamela Lowther.

The family will receive friends from to 2 to 4 PM and 6 to 8 PM on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home with an Earstern Star Service at 7:30 PM.

The funeral will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at the Funeral Home with Rev. Greg Rice officiating. Interment will follow in Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert.

Preferred memorials are to CHP Home Care and Hospice or Van Wert Manor.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, 722 S Washington Street, Van Wert, OH 45891.