CELINA — Lindeva Marie "Lindy" Rosario, 35, died July 9, 2020, at her residence.

A Celebration of Life will begin 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at New Horizons Community Church, Rockford. Burial 2 p.m. Wednesday at Arlington Cemetery, Brookville, Ohio.

Friends may call 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Lehman0Dzendzel Funeral Home and one hour prior to services Wednesday at the church.