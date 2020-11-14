1/1
Lindon Salyers
LIMA — Lindon Leo Salyers age 86, of Lima passed away 6:47 a.m., Friday Nov. 13, 2020 at St. Rita's Medical Center. He was born May 8, 1934 in Morgan County, Kentucky to the late Kash and Millie Lindon Salyers.

He married Vivian Sue Tippie who survives.

Leo had proudly served in the U. S. Navy aboard the USS Boston CAG-1 from 1953 to 1957. He had been a self-employed truck driver and enjoyed 4 wheeling, traveling and reading. He was a gentle kind man that dearly loved his family.

Additional survivors include children: Brittany, Dave, Tom, Rob, Michelle and Steve, 12 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren and siblings: PJ, Johnny, Drerrick, Bill and Marge.

He was preceded in death by siblings: Jim, Donald, Melvin, George, Earl and Lulamae.

At Lindon's request there will be no public services.

Online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com.

The family would like to express their gratitude for the care and support the staff at Mercy St. Rita's gave.



Published in The Lima News from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
