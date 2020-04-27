OTTAWA — Linus "Charlie" Kistler, 80, died Saturday, April 25, 2020 at the Meadows in Ottawa. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Glandorf, Ohio.

Born and raised in Ottawa, Ohio, he was the son of Linus and Agnes (Brown) Kistler. He leaves his wife of 52 years, Nancy (Kemp) Kistler of Glandorf, Ohio; his daughters, Jenell (Lincoln) Bramlage of San Antonio, TX and Jena Shoults (Eddie Browning) of Dublin, Ohio; his grandchildren, Mallory and Noah Bramlage, and Lauren and Logan Shoults; his sister, Mary Ann Langhals; his brother, Harold Kistler; and his sisters-in-law, Philomena Kistler and Betty Kistler.

Charlie graduated from Sts. Peter and Paul High School in 1957. He spent two years in the Army Reserves and had various careers over the course of his life, before he retired from the Ohio Department of Transportation after over 20 years there. He was a member of many clubs and organizations throughout his life and always looked for ways to be involved in and give back to the community.

Charlie loved life. He loved people. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, teacher, friend, neighbor, and servant to God. He enjoyed lots of hobbies, including trapshooting, fishing, wood working, sharpening knives, playing cards, traveling, attending sporting events, writing, and spending time with family. He had a love for music. He was a life-long learner with so many interests and passions. He was an avid reader. He will probably be best remembered for his sense of humor and incredibly giving nature. He didn't know a stranger and was very loyal to all who knew and loved him. He always kept his word and commitments.

He was preceded in death by his brothers Joe, Francis, Fr. Leonard, Raymond, and his sister Rosalia Osterhage, as well as his brother-in-law, Gene Osterhage, and sisters-in-law, Rose Arlene and Janet.

A private memorial mass will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 7, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Glandorf with Fr. Tony Fortman officiating. However a live streaming of the service can be viewed on Glandorf Cable Chanel 3 or on St. John's Facebook page. Burial will be in Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Ottawa.

The family wishes in lieu of flowers that a memorial donation be made to The Meadows of Ottawa in Charlie's name.

