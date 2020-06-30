ELIDA — Lisa Kay Bridges, 53 of Elida, passed away June 29, 2020, at Mercy Health - St. Rita's Medical Center, surrounded by her loving husband, children and father. Lisa was born June 15, 1967 in Lima, to David and Janet (Newland) Taflinger, who survive her in Lima. On July 20, 1985, she married Tony Bridges, who survives her in Elida. Lisa was a 1985 graduate of Elida High School and worked as a manager at dry cleaners in the area. She was an avid Cincinnati Reds fan and enjoyed her annual trip to Newport where she spent time with her husband and attended baseball games. Lisa enjoyed Michigan football, playing cornhole, swimming and working with her clients at the dry cleaner. Family was always a priority for Lisa; one of her favorite things was being Nana to her grandkids. She will be greatly missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her. In addition to her husband and parents, Lisa is survived by her children, Brittney (Kiel) Pemberton of Petoskey, MI, Samantha (Eric) Roth of Bay City, MI, Seth (Abby Reeb) Bridges of Sylvania, OH and Amber (Andy) Jahnz of Lima; grandchildren, Allyson Roth, Connor Roth, Alex Jahnz and Michael Jahnz; sister, Pam (Richard) Reiff of Elida; brother, David Taflinger of Lima; her dog, Mali and her cat Gizmo. She is preceded in death by her grandson, Liam Pemberton, in-laws, Glenn and Katie Bridges and her dog, Bailey. Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 7:00 PM at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL with Rev. Tim Benjamin to officiate the service. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until the time of the service at the funeral home. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, the family is requesting that attendees wear a mask. Memorial contributions may be made the Alzheimer's Association. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.