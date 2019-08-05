MCCOMB — Lisa Jane Kershner, 56, passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at 12:38am at her sister's home in Lima, OH.

She was born on September 9, 1962 in Lima, OH to James & Esther Williams. Lisa was a graduate of Columbus Grove High School, class of 1980. She married Robin Lee Kershner on October 14, 1983.

In addition to her parents, Lisa was preceded in death by a niece, Alyssa Wood.

She is survived by her husband of 36 years, her children Nathan Kershner (Hannah) of Hilliard, OH, Sharon Metzger (Kyle) of Huntington, IN, Kayla McCall (Justin) of Montpelier, OH, Matthew Kershner of McComb, OH, and siblings Mike Williams of Ottawa, OH, Brent David Williams, Deb Nevergall (Dar) of Findlay, OH, Diane Brandehoff (Tim) of Kenton, OH, twin sister Teresa Dunlap (Jeff) of Lima, OH, Eric Williams of Ada, OH, and 3 grandchildren with one on the way, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

More than anything, Lisa loved and adored God and her family. She was an incredible wife, mother, grandma (Mimi), sister, aunt, and friend. Lisa was generous, talented, and patriotic. She frequently entered projects in the Hancock County Fair such as pies, embroidery, and cross-stitch, which she also often gifted to friends and family. Lisa was very involved in her church community at McComb United Methodist church where she led worship and taught Sunday School. She was also an active member of the Gideons Auxiliary, distributing countless testaments to those she met. The Kershners began attending "Family Camp" in 1991 and Lisa served several years as camp Co-Director. Lisa spent her career as a homemaker, server, and finished her career using her natural nurturing talents as a home health aide for Home Instead Senior Care.

Visitation will be on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 3:00-7:00 PM at the HARTLEY-HANNEMAN FUNERAL HOME, 370 Park Dr S., McComb, Ohio 45858. Additional visitation will be on Saturday August 10, 2019 from 9:00 AM until the time of Lisa's Celebration of Life Service at 11:00 AM at McComb United Methodist Church, 204 High St., McComb. Interment will follow in the McComb Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Lisa's honor can be gifted to McComb United Methodist Church, 204 High Street, McComb, OH 45858 or Gideons International, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251.

