LIMA — Mrs. Lisa Kaye Marks (Hawley) , age 62, passed from this life on Friday, December 6, 2019 at approximately 9:39 am. at St. Rita's Medical Center.

She was born on May 24, 1957 in Lima, Ohio to William C. and Pauline Elizabeth (Jones) Marks; parents preceded her in death.

She was married to Mr. Andrew Hawley who survives in Garland, Texas.

Mrs. Marks was a homemaker; she was truly loved and will be missed by her family.

Besides her loving husband Andrew, she leaves to cherish her precious memory 2 sons; William Cordan Lambert and Trevor O'Neal Lambert both of Lima. A stepson; Charles Ramon Renteria of Grand Prairie, Texas. A daughter; Polly Bice (Kevin) of Gomer, OH. 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. 3 sisters; Suzy Hill and Billie Dale Ellingson both of Satellite Beach, Florida. Joella Marks of Mansfield, TX. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by 3 brothers; Terry Marks, William Marks, Jr and Lawrence, Marks. A sister; Cheryl Arthur.

Home Going Services will be held on Saturday, December 9, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc. with Jerry Burton, officiating.

JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

