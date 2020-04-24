RICHMOND, Va. — Lisa Yvette White age 52, passed from this life on April 11, 2020 in Richmond, Virginia.

She was born in Lima, Ohio on March 1, 1968, to Janice (Dukes) White and Glenn White (Darlena) both survive in Lima.

She worked at BonAir Juvenile correctional Center. She was a member of 5th Baptist Church of Virginia and she loved to travel. In her travels she met and touched many lives. She had a close relationship with her Daughter and no one could come between the two of them. She especially loved her nieces and nephews and above all she loved the Lord.

Besides her loving parents she leaves to cherish her precious memory a daughter; Deja White Manley of Washington, DC . 4 brothers; Glenn, Jr. (Lov'e) and Terrance White (Lindsay), Christopher Brownlow and Martrevius Brownlow. 3 sisters; Angela White (Clark, Sr.), Lacosha Gibson (Kendall) and Tamiko Turks. A host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents: Alfred and Arlessa Dukes Sr. and Paul and Mary White Sr.

Celebration of Life services will be held on Monday April 27, 2020 at 12:00 at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc. at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Robert Curtis, Jr. officiating.

Visitation/Wake will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. also at the funeral home.

Entombment – Memorial Park Mausoleum.

In view of the Global Pandemic, we at Jones-Clark Funeral Home ask that you be cautious and observe all restrictions issued by the government. Please be mindful.

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

To order flowers and to offer condolences to the WHITE Family, visit www.jonesclarkfuneralhome.com