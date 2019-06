WAPAKONETA — Lloyd N. Hinshaw, 70, died at 6:06 p.m. June 15, 2019, at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima.

Services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Eley Funeral Home and Crematory. Pastor Rodney Ritchie will officiate. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.