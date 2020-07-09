LIMA — Logan McClain Mitchell, 16, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020.

Logan was born on January, 23, 2004, in Fitzgerald, GA, to Randy and Frances (Sanders) Gaddy who survive in Wadesboro, NC.

Logan attended Bath High School and was getting ready to begin attending Apollo. He loved playing football, his cousins, and hanging with family and friends.

He is survived by his brothers, Matthew "Matt Mann" Gaddy, Daishawn "DaiDai" Gaddy and Austin Hanes; sister Kyla Chambers and Jade Holliday; maternal grandparents, John and Tonya Shank of Lima; paternal grandparents, Joseph Dykes and Maggie Collins of Wadesboro, NC; special aunt, Hope Sampson of Lima; other aunts and uncles: Charles and Shay Willis, Glen Dale (Amanda Cooper) Sanders Jr., Tracy Rhem, Keisha and Bartequa Blackmon, and April Dykes; a host of cousins; and girlfriend, Paige Marie Thatcher.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Glen Dale Sanders, great-grandmother, Mary Lindy Little, and cousin, Caiden Sanders.

The family will receive friends from 3 - 5 and 6 - 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home toward funeral expenses.

