TUCSON, Ariz. — Lois C. Darling (Schierholt), of Tucson, AZ, passed away peacefully at the age of 92, September 6, 2019, at 2:30 p.m., surrounded by her family. Lois was born on March 13, 1927, in St. Marys, OH, to William J. and Leona W. (Lietz) Schierholt, who preceded her in death. On June 23, 1946, she married Virgil H. Darling, who survives. Lois was a 1945 graduate of Blume High School, Wapakoneta, OH. After graduation, she worked at Excello Corp/Textron, of Lima OH, where she was an inspector for the next 33 years. Lois was a life member of the VFW Auxiliary Post 8445, in Wapakoneta. She organized the auxiliary, became the first Auxiliary president, and went on to serve a three-year term, later becoming District and State of Ohio presidents. Lois loved celebrating family and friends. She also loved doing jigsaw puzzles, going to the casino, and playing all types of card games. She loved summer weekends at Indian Lake, boating and soaking up the sun. In addition to her husband, Virgil, Lois is survived by her two daughters, Sharon S. Darling and Debra A. Darling, of Tucson, AZ; her sister, Susan Zartman, of Tucson, AZ; a brother Dale (Joyce) Schierholt, of Hamilton, OH; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one brother, Don Schierholt and four sisters, Lucille Steinke, Lola Jean Reigelsperger, Betty McCullough and Dorothy Kock-Myers. A private burial of cremated remains will be held at a later date. A memorial mass will be held Thursday, Sept. 19, at 11 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 1375 S. Camino Seco, Tucson, AZ. If you would like to sign the Virtual Register book or leave a message of condolence, please go to https://www.legacy.com/obituaries/name/lois-darling-obituary?pid=193879122.