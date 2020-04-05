WAPAKONETA — Lois J. (Kill) Dietz, 87, of Wapakoneta, died 1:30 a.m., Sun. April 5, 2020, at Wapakoneta Manor with her family at her side. She was born Nov. 19, 1932, in Spencerville, OH, the daughter of Sylvester A. & Inez O. (Lauth) Kill, who preceded her in death. On Oct. 17, 1959, she married Daniel F. "Dan" Dietz, and he survives.

Other survivors include,

2 children, Frank (Jeannie) Dietz, Lakeview, OH,

and Norma Dietz Kriegel, Ft. Shawnee, OH;

6 grandchildren, Lucas (Chanzie) Dietz, Alycia (Steve) Music,

Amber (Travis) Holtzapple, Amanda (Craig) Berger,

Kate (fiancé- Eric Giddens) Kriegel, & Adam (Katie) Kriegel;

great grandchildren, Madilynn and Allyson Dietz, Damion and Ryan Music,

Kaden and Ava Holzapple, Owen Gierhart,

and Braelyn and Brandon Berger,

siblings, Charles (Bonnie) Kill, Spencerville; Delores Schetter, St. Marys;

and Evelyn (Marvin) Kohler, Wapakoneta;

sisters-in-law & brothers-in-law, Hazel Kill, Irma Kill, Martha (Oscar) Etgen,

Elaine Schick, Ruth Behr, Alice Behr,

and Shirley Block.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Fred Kill, Frank Kill, Howard Kill, Velma (Harry) Hoersten, Agnes Edna Kill, and an infant sister, and brothers-in-law, Robert Schetter, Bill Dietz, Richard Schick, and Joe Behr. Also preceded in death by a special aunt & uncle, Mary Ellen and Fred Miller.

Lois was a loving wife, devoted mother and homemaker. She was an Avon representative for 30 years. Lois was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wapakoneta, and the Catholic Ladies of Columbia, Landeck, OH, and an auxiliary member of the K of C, Council #1272, Wapakoneta. She was a 1950 graduate of Spencerville High School. Lois enjoyed playing cards and bingo, but most important to her was her family. Her eyes would always light up when she would see any of her grandchildren & great grandchildren.

Due to the current health restrictions, private Mass of Christian Burial will be at the St. John Catholic Church, Fryburg, OH, with her nephew, Rev. Jerome Schetter officiating. Burial will follow in the St. John Cemetery, Fryburg. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Petersburg Parishes for Masses. Arrangements are entrusted to the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, Wapakoneta, where condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.