Lois Greber
1935 - 2020
SPENCERVILLE — Lois Jean Greber, 85, of rural Spencerville, passed away suddenly at 4:50 AM Monday, August 17, 2020 at The Gardens of Wapakoneta.

She was born July 7, 1935 in Elida, a daughter of the late Ira Wesley and Mildred Marion Moore McDonel. On July 7, 1956 she married Earl Albert Greber, who died July 21, 2020.

Surviving are her children, Michael A. (Emily) Greber of Williamsburg, OH., Earlene K. Greber of Orange, CA. and Steven W. (Mary) Greber of Goodwin, S.D., grandchildren Erika (Eli) Seyfried, Lynnette Greber, Rebekah Greber, Wesley Greber, William "Bill" Greber and Stephanie Greber and her two sisters, Sharon Fissel of Florida and Vickie (Terry) Kuhn of Spencerville.

Preceding her in death is their son Brett William Greber at age 8.

Lois was a 1953 graduate of Spencerville High School. She had worked as a bookkeeper at the Lima Telephone Company and was an active Life member of the Bowersock Bros. VFW Post 6772 Auxiliary in Spencerville.

Funeral services will be 11 AM Friday in the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville with Pastor Charles H. Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in the Spencerville Cemetery.

Covid-19 regulations require that face covering be worn for the visitation from 4 until 7 PM Thursday and after 10 AM Friday in the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the donors choice. Condolences may be sent to tbayliff@woh.rr.com



Published in The Lima News from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
