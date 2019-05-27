LIMA — Lois W. Kresser, 91, of Lima, passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Liberty Nursing Centers of Lima. She was born on August 14, 1927, in Waterloo, IN to the late Wilbert and Helen (Royal) Wasserman. On August 27, 1949, she wed Norman D. Kresser, to whom she was happily married for 54 years. Norman preceded her in death on September 15, 2003.

She enjoyed a 30-year career as a registered nurse in the psychiatric unit at St Rita's Medical Center.

Lois was a person of great faith and a member of St. Rose Catholic Church.

Her passion in life was her beloved family. She leaves behind a legacy of love through her 6 children: Kathy (Dave) Peterson of Fort Wayne, IN, Tony (Kris) Kresser of Minneapolis, MN, Thomas Kresser of Lima, OH, Joe (Laura) Kresser of Pittsburgh, PA, David (Susan) Kresser of Charlotte, NC, and John (Janet) Kresser of Carmel, IN. She was blessed with 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren: Jill (Keith) Werling, Paul (Diane) Kresser, John (Leah) Kresser, Tony Jr. (Margaret) Kresser, Adam (Megan) Peterson, Emily Kresser, Christina (Ryan) Mutch, Leah Kresser, Zakary Werling, Anna Werling, Elliott Kresser, Mark Kresser, Gabriella Kresser, and Louis Kresser. She also leaves behind her dear sister, Shirley Larson of Toledo, OH.

Her family will receive friends on Friday, May 31, 2019, from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, OH.

Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:00 am on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at St. Johns Catholic Church, Lima, OH. Fr. David Ross will officiate. Entombment will follow at Gethsemani Cemetery, Lima, OH.

In place of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Rose Catholic Church of Lima, 523 N West St., Lima, Ohio 45801.

