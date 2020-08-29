WAPAKONETA — Lois D. Madison, 93, of Wapakoneta, died 2:41 a.m., Fri. Aug. 28, 2020, at the Springs of Lima. She was born April 10, 1927, in Wapakoneta, the daughter of Elmer & Edith Elizabeth (Sweeley) Binkley, who preceded her in death. On Dec. 20, 1945, she married Donald L. Madison, and he died Nov. 7, 2007.

Survivors include, 2 daughters, Peggy (Terry) Market, Elida, Dolly (Paul) Sharp, Lima, 5 grandchildren, Nathan (Andrea) Ankerman, Nina Schmitz,

Nikki (Chris) Boyed, Emily (Chris) Holt, Katie (Everton) Brown, 14 great grandchildren, Alecia, Carleigh, Pete, Mickey, Jackson, Michael, Kaylynn, Heather, Airiana, Avren, Alijah, Keira, Keirstin, & Kalvin, 1 great great grandchild, Sawyer, special friend, Karl Christian, Lima.

She was preceded in death by her daughter Priscilla Ankerman, and siblings, Alton Binkley, Bonnie Long, Pauline Tully, and Ned Binkley.

Lois first worked at JC Penney, Wapakoneta, and later at Copeland Corp., Sidney. She was a seamstress, making alterations and curtains in her home. Lois was a member of the Salem United Methodist Church, Wapakoneta. She was also a member of the Sues & Ques Square Dance Club, Lima. She was an avid Ohio State University Buckeyes fan, and enjoyed needlepoint, reading, and traveling. Lois also enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grandchildren & great grandchildren.

Visitation for friends will be 11:00 a.m. – 1 p.m., Sat. Sept. 5, 2020, at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, St. Rt. 501, Wapakoneta. The family will not be present at that time. Private funeral services will be held later, with Pastor Linda Lockwood officiating. Burial will be in the Greenlawn Cemetery, Wapakoneta. Memorial contributions may be directed to the American Cancer Society or the National Leukemia Foundation. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com. The family would like to give a special thank you to St. Rita's Hospice, and the staff at Elmcroft of Lima and the Springs of Lima for the excellent care their Mother received.