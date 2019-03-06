LIMA — Lois Marie Miller, 84 formerly of Lima, passed away 6:12 p.m. Sunday, March 3, 2019 at in Blue Ash. She was born on May 17, 1934 in Tiffin, Ohio to George A. & Martha Mary (Reimer) Robenalt and they precede her in death.

On September 3, 1955 she married Michael M. Miller and he passed away April 8, 2009. They were the parents of a daughter, Mary Catherine of Cincinnati and an infant son, Gerard Timothy Miller who preceded them in death.

Lois is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Michael W. Snow and her grandchildren: Christopher Snow of Seattle and Kathryn Snow of Denver. She is also survived by her siblings, Joan (Jerome) Sendelbach of Tiffin, Janet (Joseph) Stefanelli of Perrysburg, Elizabeth (Carl) Wukusick of Cincinnati, Martha Jean (Edward) Sweeny of Galion, James P. (Janet) Robenalt of Tiffin and Paul W. (Edna) Robenalt of Wapakoneta. A brother, Father Phillip Robenalt preceded her in death.

Lois graduated from Calvert High School in Tiffin, she was a member of Lima St. John's Catholic Church for many years. She was a member of the VFW Post 1275 Auxiliary. For the past ten years, she resided in Cincinnati attending St. Mary Catholic Church, Hyde Park. She was a member of the Crafty Ladies Sewing group associated with St. Mary Catholic Church, Hyde Park; and was a member of the Hyde Park Senior Center. Lois was a wonderful mother and grandmother, she will be missed.

A Memorial Mass will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019 at St. John Catholic Church with Father David Ross as Celebrant.

Family and friends may call Saturday from 10-11 a.m. at St. John Catholic Church, Lima. Memorial contributions can be made to the or to Lima Central Catholic High School. Online condolences can be left at www.siferd-oriansfuneralhome.com.