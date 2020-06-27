Lois Schwieterman

SPENCERVILLE — Lois C. Schwieterman age 90, of Spencerville passed away 5:02 p.m.,

Friday, June 26, 2020 at Wapakoneta Manor Nursing Home. She was born to

George William and Vera Lucille Burden Harris of Buckland on

Thanksgiving Day in 1929, at the Duchouquet Township home of her

grandparents, where her mother had also been born in 1903. Located on

land deeded to the family in the 1830's, it remains in the family today.

Lois' to be husband Lloyd Bernard Schwieterman was honorably discharged

from service in the U. S. Army in 1946. Lois graduated 12 years of

education from Buckland High School in 1947. They met at the Wapak

fairgrounds celebrating the Auglaize County Centennial in 1948 and were

married at Holy Rosary Rectory in St. Mary's April 30, 1949. In 1950

they were blessed with their first-born Linda Lou, followed in 1951 by

Landa Lynn, in 1952 Laura Lee was born and Luann was born in 1953. They

maintain their closeness to this day. Her family was her pride and joy,

she so much appreciated and enjoyed the hours, days, and years of time

spent with the younger ones who were such a wonderful part of her life.

She, her parents and siblings were all red haired. She attended all the

local churches all of her life, serving in numerous offices and

positions. She led Sunday School lessons nearly fifty years.

Her first job was in the village general store at the age of 12. She

cut meat, pumped gasoline, ground and smoked sausage, dipped ice cream,

sold everything from nylons to carpets and postage stamps and fired the

stove in the winter.

She was privileged to be an at home mother and assisted with Alclair

Builders, the family construction company. She had a license in Real

Estate, Insurances and had been an activity director and Girl Scout

leader.

She enjoyed corresponding with friends, especially foreign pen-pals for

with whom she continued contact since the early 1940's. She was

privileged to visit the Holy Land where her Beloved Savior walked and

stood in the waters of the Jordan River as He did.

She enjoyed living for a time at Chillicothe, in the setting of the

Great Seal of Ohio, the wheat field, mountain background along side the

Scioto, in a home built from native stones.

She especially loved books, rocks, and nature, but she considered her

family the most precious blessing the loving God could bestow.

The Schwieterman family shared their home with many foster children,

especially Jimmie and Lois looked after Mary and Ebony.

She was a member of the First Families of Ohio, her ancestors arriving

in 1804. She was a member of the area historical and genealogical

societies, holding various offices in many of them. She was a charter

member of the United Wagon Trains serving many years as their chaplain.

She loved the years participating in the wagon train and traveling

briefly with the Bi Centennial Cross Country Train. She was a member of

First Families of Auglaize and Allen Counties as descendants of the

pioneers.

Her philosophies for life included: "Take good care of each other",

"The main thing is just don't get excited" and "why can't we all just

get along"

She is survived by Linda (William) Harthun of Lima, Landa (David)

Tomlinson of Spencerville, Laura (Jack Lambert) Clementz of Spencerville

and Luann (James) Everett of Cridersville; 8 grandchildren: Leah

Kirkpatrick, Scott (Victoryia) McGrath, Lisa (Chuck) Little, Jim (Sara)

McGath, Rebecca (Brian) Van Meter, Louis (Barbara) Clementz, Timothy

Shadley and Lynne (Todd) Skaggs and grandchildren: Gina Riefstahl, Amy

Clementz and Heather Newport, Kristina Lambert, Brian Lambert, Amber

(Sam) Wagner-Prince; great grandchildren: Jade, Tyler (Alexandria),

Grant, Krysta, Andrew, Lane, Ethan, Jacob, Perin, Tobin, Bailey, Eli,

Micah, Ryan, Alexis, Karrie, Allie, Samantha, Halie, Nick, Dylan, Cody,

Mckenzie, Damran, Dakota, Devin, Sanoi, Asher, Courtney, Jack, Samantha

& Hitch; great great grandchildren Rhayn,Julie, William, Natalie,

Lucas,.

Lois was preceded in death by a brother George William Harris, a sister

Glendora Fryer, son-in-law Louis P. Clementz, Great grandchildren Braden

Skaggs, Annalise Shadley, brother-in-law Lowell Schwieterman and

sisters-in-law: Kathryn Harris, Beulah (Ernest) Nolan and Norma (John)

Zink.

She was grateful for the dedicated services and knowledge of her

cardiologist Dr. Philip Perona and her Physician Dr. James Bowlus who

provided her extra years of life she was privileged to enjoy. The

excellent care and attention of the Wapak Manor staff was greatly

appreciated.

The family will receive friends 4-5 p.m. Monday for immune compromised,

5- 8 p.m. Monday and 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Bayliff & son Funeral

Home, Cridersville. The funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m.,

Tuesday at the funeral home with Pastors Jeanette Tangeman and Kent

Place officiating and burial will be in Buckland Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given to The Gideons or to Wycliffe Bible

Translators and online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com