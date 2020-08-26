ELIDA — Lois M. Sherrick, age 93, passed away August 25, 2020, at 11:50 pm, at the Vancrest of Delphos. Lois was born October 11, 1926, in Lima, OH, to Harold D. and Cleta I. (Laman) Strayer who preceded her in death. On December 7, 1945, she married Benson Sherrick who preceded her in death on August 10, 2014.

Lois was a 1945 graduate of Elida High School. She spent her career as a cook with the Elida High School from which she retired after more than 30 years. Lois had been a member of the Eagles Aerie #370. She loved to play cards and listen to music and when she was younger she and her husband loved to go camping.

Lois is survived by her daughter, Susan I. Sherrick-Hartman of Lima, OH, 5 grandchildren: Travis (Cara) Sherrick of Delphos, OH, Troy (Adrianna) Sherrick of Delphos, OH, Sara (Nathan) Weekley of Cridersville, OH, Brock (Angie) Hartman of Baton Rouge, LA and Caleb Hartman of Corpus Christi, TX and 9 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, Ricky "Rocket" Sherrick and a brother, Kenny Strayer.

There will be a funeral service held on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Officiating the service will be Rev. Bryan Bucher. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery following the service.

Friends may call on Saturday from 9-11am at the SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

Memorial contributions may be made to the activities department at the Van Crest Nursing Home.

