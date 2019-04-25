PANDORA — Lois Louise Thompson, 87, passed away April 25, 2019 at Hilty Memorial Home in Pandora. Lois was born June 5, 1931 in Kenton to the late Dale and Lula (Smith) Cummins. She was married to Roger Thompson who survives in Pandora.

Lois graduated from Indian Lake High School. She had been a homemaker and worked at Konalrad Products in Pandora. Lois enjoyed baking cakes, canning, gardening, flowers, quilting, puzzles, playing cards and dominoes and was an active member of the Pandora Missionary Church.

Survivors also include three sons, Doug (Shirley) Walters of Pine, Colorado, Gerald (Michele) Walters of Dunkirk, Dale (Nancy Warnecke) Hites of Leipsic; a daughter-in-law, Susan Walters of Troy; three stepsons, Steve (Wendy) Thompson of Upper Arlington, Ohio, David (Cheri) Hites of Findlay, Danny (Tonya) Hites of Belle Center; a stepdaughter, Marsha Cluff of Athens, Ohio; many loving grandchildren and great grandchildren; and a sister, Wanda Penhorwood of Urbana, Ohio.

Lois was preceded in death by her two previous husbands, Bradley Walters and Glenn Hites; a son, Larrell Walters; a stepdaughter, Brenda Thompson-Mercer; two brothers, Darrell Cummins, Lowell Cummins and a sister, Areva Barnes.

Services will be held at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Bluffton. Pastor Matt Steiner officiating. Burial will be in Walnut Hill Cemetery near New Hampshire. Visitation will be Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Pandora Missionary Church.

